Ex-Louisiana prosecutor seeks another delay in prison start

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana prosecutor who had prostate cancer surgery last month is again asking to delay his four-year federal sentence for corruption.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that attorney Richard Simmons Jr. asked U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon on Tuesday to move Walter Reed's reporting date back from May 17 to June 17.

He says that would let Reed's condition stabilize and give the government time to assess whether the prison in Morgantown, West Virginia, can provide proper medical care.

The motion says Reed still needs radiation and other treatment.

As an alternative, the motion requests 30 days of home incarceration before reporting to prison.

Reed was district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington parishes. He was convicted of charges including mail fraud, wire fraud, and lying on income tax returns.

