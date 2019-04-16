Ex-Macy's worker accused of bomb threat on Goodyear store

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a bomb threat against Macy's department store in Goodyear last fall.

Goodyear authorities said Tuesday that 30-year-old Antoinette Perez, a former Macy's employee, has been booked into jail on suspicion of making terrorist threats and threatening or intimidating.

According to police, a suspect made bomb threats via Twitter to a Macy's warehouse in November.

Macy's closed the site for four hours as a result.

Investigators spent the next several months obtaining search warrants to look at electronic data. They say the investigation led them to Perez.

She was taken into custody April 12 at a convenience store without incident.

Perez remains held on a $50,000 bond. It was not immediately known if she had an attorney.