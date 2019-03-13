Ex-Maryland Gov. Harry R. Hughes dies at 92; served 2 terms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former Maryland Gov. Harry R. Hughes, who prided himself on restoring public faith in the political process, has died. He was 92.

In a statement on Hughes' passing Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset of the day of interment. Hogan described Hughes as "a longtime friend and Maryland legend whom I deeply admired."

The two-term Democratic governor, who served from 1979 to 1987, also spent 16 years in the General Assembly and seven as Maryland's first transportation secretary.

Hughes entered the governor's mansion at a time when Maryland was something of a national symbol for corruption. Gov. Marvin Mandel had been sentenced to jail on political corruption charges and former Gov. Spiro T. Agnew had pleaded no contest to income tax evasion.