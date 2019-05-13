Ex-Michigan trooper gets prison for teen's Taser crash death

FILE - In this April 10, 2019, file photo, former Michigan state Trooper Mark Bessner listens to Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Matthew Penney deliver his opening statement in Bessner's trial, in Detroit. Bessner is facing a prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter for firing a Taser at a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died. He's scheduled to return to court, Monday, May 13 for his sentence. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A former Michigan state trooper has been sentenced to at least five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter for firing a Taser at a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died.

Mark Bessner told a judge Monday that he understands the anger of Damon (Da-MAHN') Grimes' family. He says he wishes he could enter a "time machine" and change the events of August 2017.

Bessner faces up to 15 years but is eligible for parole after five.

Bessner says he shot Grimes with a Taser from a moving patrol car because he wrongly believed the black 15-year-old had a gun. Bessner, who is white, quit the state police after the incident.

Judge Margaret Van Houten says cases like the teen's death cause the public to distrust police officers.