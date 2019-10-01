Ex-officer pleads not guilty to killing woman as she slept

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi police officer has pleaded not guilty to killing a woman with whom he had been romantically involved.

News outlets report that former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne entered his plea on Monday in Lafayette County Court. A grand jury indicted Kinne last month on a capital murder charge. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Kinne is accused of breaking into the home of Dominique Clayton in May and fatally shooting her in the head as she slept. Her 8-year-old son found her body.

Clayton's relatives say she and Kinne were in a relationship at the time.

Clayton's family has demanded $5 million from Oxford city government, saying officials failed to supervise Kinne. The Clayton's attorney says Kinne was on duty when he entered the home.