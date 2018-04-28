Ex-Navajo chapter official pleads guilty to check forgery

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A former official for the Bahastl'ah Chapter House, formerly known as Twin Lakes, has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $14,000 through check forgery.

Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch says Ronda Leonard pleaded guilty Friday to 32 counts of forgery.

Prosecutors say she abused her position to siphon chapter funds for herself.

Leonard worked as the community service coordinator for the Chapter House east of Window Rock and was one of two people whose signatures were required for checks toward chapter expenses.

Branch says Leonard forged the second signature of the chapter vice president on checks made out to her and her common-law husband.

She also manipulated software and kept other staff from accessing records.

Prosecutors say she illegally forged 32 checks.

She will be sentenced July 24.