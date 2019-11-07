Ex-Navy yard worker charged with lying to FBI denied bail

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A New Jersey man charged with lying to the FBI about his ties to white nationalist groups to obtain security clearance at a historic Navy shipyard has been detained without bail.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports a judge on Wednesday ordered 41-year-old Fred Arena, of Salem, New Jersey, to be held without bail until trial in federal court.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania arrested and charged Arena with making false statements to government agents in October.

The former Philadelphia Navy Yard worker is accused of lying on an application for a national security clearance for his job as a government contractor at the Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility.

Arena's attorney says it is not illegal for his client to be a member of one of those groups.