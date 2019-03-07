Ex-New Hampshire lawmaker in sex case gets work release

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire lawmaker who pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession and trying to lure a 14-year-old girl over Facebook into a sexual encounter has been granted work release.

Kyle Tasker pleaded guilty in 2017 and was sentenced to three to 10 years in jail. The Nottingham Republican resigned in March 2016.

On Thursday, a Rockingham County Superior Court judge approved Tasker's work release. It had been recommended by the state prisons but opposed by prosecutors, who said the victim in the case was against it.

Tasker has already completed a sex-offender treatment program. He will now be moved to a halfway house and work during the day until May 30 when he is up for parole. Prosecutors had wanted him to remain in prison.