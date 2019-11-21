Ex-New York prison official pleads guilty, falsified records

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a former New York state prison investigator has pleaded guilty after he kept evidence at his home and falsified evidence records.

The office of State Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro says Todd Johnson pleaded guilty Wednesday and has been sentenced to a year of conditional discharge.

Tagliafierro said in a statement that cutting corners and improperly storing evidence can lead to distrust of the correctional system.

Tagliafierro’s office says Johnson falsely reported on a daily activity log and improperly stored evidence over a weekend at his home in Saratoga County.

He pleaded guilty to offering a false instrument for filing.

A message seeking comment was left for Johnson’s attorney.