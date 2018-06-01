Ex-North Carolina doctor pleads guilty to multiple charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina doctor has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after prosecutors accused him of prescribing pain medication to female patients in exchange for sex.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Friday that 65-year-old Michael Alson Smith entered guilty pleas to charges including aggravated identity theft and health care fraud.

Court documents show that from at least January to October 2017, Smith solicited sex from female patients in exchange for prescribing controlled substances, including Percocet and Clonazepam. Smith admitted in court that he had sex with at least seven female patients.

Prosecutors said Smith also coerced female patients to engage in sexual acts in part by threatening to stop treatment and to stop prescribing medication.

Smith was released on bond as he awaits sentencing.