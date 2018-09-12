Ex-Surprise employee who stole $836K from city going to jail

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Surprise revenue manager has been sentenced to a year in jail and ordered to repay $836,000 she stole from the city.

Authorities say Estella Sanchez also was sentenced Wednesday in Maricopa County Superior Court to at least five years' probation and 40 hours of community service.

Sanchez worked about 17 years for the city before she was fired in March 2014 after an internal auditor noticed a discrepancy.

A county grand jury indicted Sanchez in April 2016 on suspicion of theft, fraud and custodial violations of public money.

Surprise officials say the city has since changed the way it handles money, implementing internal controls and security measures.