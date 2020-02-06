Ex-boyfriend sentenced in slaying of correction officer

NEW YORK (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City correction officer was sentenced Wednesday in her execution style shooting death.

Keon Richmond, 37, of Brooklyn, was sentenced to 40 year to life in prison in the 2016 slaying of Alastasia Bryan, 25, in Bergen Beach. He was convicted of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in October.

Prosecutors said Bryan was sitting in her car about to drive to Rikers Island, where she was a corrections officer, when she was shot five times in the chest, hand and both arms.

Authorities say Richmond used a GPS tracking device to record her movements.

Prosecutors said Bryan and Richmond began dated between 2014 and 2015. Bryan leased a BMW for Richmond while they were still dating and Richmond continued to possess the car after the relationship ended.

Richmond fell beyond on payments and became enraged with Bryan when police seized the vehicle.

“This defendant’s calculated, cold-blooded murder cut short Officer Alastasia Bryan’s promising life and robbed her family and friends of a beloved daughter, sister, companion, colleague and friend,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a news release.