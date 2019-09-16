Ex-boyfriend to be arraigned in UNLV student's killing

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A man accused of killing a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student he was dating is scheduled to appear in court.

KLAS-TV reports that 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz is expected to be arraigned Monday in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Ruiz was arrested last week on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon in the death of 19-year-old Paula Davis.

It's not immediately known whether he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Davis was found dead inside her van in a North Las Vegas park on Sept. 6. The Clark County coroner said she had multiple gunshots to the head.

According to the victim's family, Davis broke up with Ruiz, a UNLV grad student, a few days before her death.

