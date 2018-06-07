Ex-coach convicted of sexting teens jailed again

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former football coach who was sentenced to house arrest for sending sexual messages to teenagers is now back in jail after he allegedly solicited a 16-year-old boy.

Patrick Onesko was convicted last year of sending explicit messages to boys at South Fayette High School, where he used to coach.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that probation officers went to Onesko's East Millsboro home last month after receiving a tip that the 28-year-old had solicited a teen on a dating app and traveled to West Virginia to meet him.

Officers found Onesko had a computer, a smartphone and two iPads in his house, which violated the conditions of his sentence. He was jailed pending further investigation, and it's not known if he's retained an attorney.

Onesko was also formerly an assistant coach for California University of Pennsylvania.