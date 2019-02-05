Ex-commissioner in Florida city convicted of corruption

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former city commissioner in Florida is facing prison time after he was convicted of corruption charges arising from a tiki bar he operated in a strip mall.

Court records show a jury late Monday found 56-year-old David McLean guilty of bribery, official misconduct and theft charges. McLean was a commissioner in the South Florida city of Margate.

Trial evidence showed McLean used his influence to do city favors for the tiki bar's landlord. In return, the landlord forgave about $8,000 in rent and made another $6,000 in cash payments.

Broward County prosecutors say McLean faces about four years in prison when he is sentenced in March.

McLean previously was convicted of similar charges in federal court, but an appeals court overturned the verdict because no federal money was involved.