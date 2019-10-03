Ex-county jail warden gets probation in falsification case

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former warden at a troubled county jail in Cleveland has been sentenced to probation and has agreed to resign as associate warden for lying to investigators about an overdose death at the jail.

Cleveland.com reports 54-year-old Eric Ivey apologized in court Thursday and said his actions as warden for the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Corrections Center had cost him his dream job.

Prosecutors said Ivey ordered a corrections officer to turn off his body camera during the inmate’s fatal overdose and then lied about it. Ivey struck a deal in August, pleading guilty to misdemeanor falsification and obstruction of justice charges.

He was demoted as warden in February.

Ivey was a central figure in a U.S. Marshal’s Service investigation of the jail last year that concluded conditions there were inhumane.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com