Ex-lawmaker headed to prison for 3rd drunken driving offense

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania state lawmaker is headed to prison after pleading guilty to his third drunken driving offense

Joseph Brennan entered his plea Friday and was sentenced to a two-year state intermediate punishment program. It includes seven months in prison and the remaining time in a therapeutic community, such as a halfway house.

Brennan still faces another drunken driving charge that was filed last month in Harrisburg. He has publicly acknowledged a longtime struggle with alcohol,

The former state representative from Bethlehem served three terms in the Legislature. His political career ended in 2012 after he was accused of beating his then-wife and driving away drunk, for which he served another prison term.

Brennan then worked for the House Democratic Caucus as a research analyst, but resigned last summer.