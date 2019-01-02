Ex-officer convicted of child porn files another appeal

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police sergeant who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges is asking a federal court to throw out the conviction.

The Sun Chronicle reports that former Attleboro Sgt. Richard Woodhead filed a brief last month saying his lawyers didn't effectively represent him.

The 56-year-old Woodhead writes that federal prosecutors that federal agents entrapped him and that he was only engaging in a fantasy.

He pleaded guilty in August 2017 in federal court in Providence and received a five-year sentence. A previous appeal was denied in September because it was not filed in a timely fashion.

He pleaded guilty to communicating with a federal agent posing as an 8-year-old girl's stepfather in attempt to get nude photos of the girl.

___

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com