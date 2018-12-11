Ex-pharmacist sentenced to prison for trading pills for sex

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Maryland pharmacist has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegally dispensing thousands of oxycodone pills in exchange for sex with women addicted to the painkiller.

U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced 64-year-old Richard Daniel Hiller of Owings Mills to 40 months in prison on Monday. She also ordered him to pay a $15,000 fine.

Hiller pleaded guilty in September to charges including conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur's office says Hiller knowingly filled fraudulent prescriptions for women after they had sex with him in the rear area of a Towson pharmacy before business hours.

A court filing also says Hiller called a woman's doctors to notify them that she was fraudulently obtaining prescriptions from them after she rejected his advances.