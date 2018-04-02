Ex-police chief in Arkansas pleads not guilty to rape charge

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former police chief in northwest Arkansas has pleaded not guilty to the 1997 rape of a Rogers teacher.

Grant Hardin entered the plea Monday in Benton County Circuit Court. According to Fort Smith television station KFSM , he's next due in court May 21.

He's charged with three counts of rape and one count each of kidnapping and sexual abuse.

Hardin, who had served as Gateway's police chief, was accused of the rape after authorities said DNA linked him to the decades-old case. The state obtained his DNA after he pleaded guilty in October to fatally shooting a man last year. He's currently serving 30 years in prison for that case.