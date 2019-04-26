Ex-president Da Silva: Brazil governed by 'crazy people'

ADDS DA SILVA'S SENTENCE REDUCTION - Supporter of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, holds signs with text that reads in Portuguese "Free Lula" and "Lula Innocent" during a vigil in front of the headquarters of the Superior Court of Justice, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Da Silva, who was found guilty of passive corruption and money laundering, has been in jail since April of last year. Brazil's second highest court is reducing the sentence of incarcerated ex-president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva from 12 years and one month to eight years and 10 months.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — From the federal police headquarters where he is serving a sentence for corruption and money laundering, Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says the South American country is now being governed by a "bunch of crazy people."

Da Silva, who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010, said Brazilians should look at themselves in the mirror after the election of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has garnered world attention for his promises to open up the Amazon to development, and comments seen as offensive to minorities and gays.

"We are going to do a general self-criticism in this country. This country cannot be governed by the bunch of crazy people who govern it," said da Silva in an interview with the newspapers El Pais and Folha de S. Paulo.