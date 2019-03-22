Ex-staffer sentenced for stealing from autism nonprofit

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — The former chief financial officer for a nonprofit organization that provides services to people with autism is headed to state prison for stealing nearly $115,000 from the group for his personal use.

Peter Pflug received a three-year sentence Friday. He also must pay full restitution.

The 56-year-old Freehold man had pleaded guilty in January to theft by unlawful taking.

Pflug served with New Horizons in Autism, a Monmouth County-based nonprofit that receives most of the money for its programs through a contract with the state's Division of Developmental Disabilities.

Investigators say that between June 2015 and February 2018, Pflug used the nonprofit's accounts for approximately $114,917 in personal expenditures. They say he frequently recorded the items and services as purchases made for group homes it operated.