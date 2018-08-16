Ex-teacher accused of using drug in classroom pleads guilty

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A former northwestern Indiana teacher accused of using cocaine in her classroom has pleaded guilty to possessing the drug.

The Post-Tribune reports 24-year-old Samantha Cox entered the plea Thursday under an agreement with prosecutors that recommends she be sentenced to 12 months of probation and complete a drug treatment program.

Lake Superior Court Judge Salvador Vasquez didn't decide on accepting the agreement. He ordered a pre-sentence investigation report and said he needed to review more documents from the case. Cox is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 14.

Cox was arrested in November on cocaine and drug paraphernalia possession charges after students at Lake Central High School in St. John reported seeing the English teacher with the drug and posted video online . She later resigned from the school.

