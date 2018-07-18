Ex-treasurer accused of embezzling funds applies for program

DANIELSON, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut condominium association treasurer charged with embezzling more than $130,000 in association funds has applied for an accelerated rehabilitation program.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that an attorney for Derek Jette submitted an application Friday in Danielson Superior Court. The 37-year-old Woodstock man was arrested in March and charged with first-degree larceny.

Fawn Ridge Condominium Association president Dennis Champney reported discrepancies in the condo account to police. Authorities say an investigation by Champney revealed $137, 531 was missing.

Police say Jette used the condo debit card to buy alcohol and sports tickets.

A judge later found Jette liable for repaying the condo association $158, 039.

Probation officials will determine Jette's eligibility. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 16.

___

Information from: Norwich Bulletin, http://www.norwichbulletin.com