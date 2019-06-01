Ex-worker at Nebraska bank sentenced for taking nearly $500K

BEEMER, Neb. (AP) — A Nickerson woman has been sentenced to six months in prison for pilfering nearly half-a-million dollars from a Beemer bank where she worked.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say 59-year-old Diane Ludwig was sentenced Friday in Omaha's federal court. There is no parole in the federal system.

Prosecutors say an investigation by the FBI found that Ludwig transferred $491,411 in 56 transactions over four years from First Community Bank of Beemer accounts to her personal accounts. At the time, Ludgwig was a cashier and information technology and Bank Secrecy Act officer for the bank. She was also a bank director and shareholder.

Prosecutors say after she was caught, she repaid the money.