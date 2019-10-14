Executed man's daughter asks court to order DNA testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A woman whose father was executed for murder in Tennessee 13 years ago is asking a judge to order DNA evidence testing.

Sedley Alley was convicted of the 1985 murder of 19-year-old Marine Lance Cpl. Suzanne Collins in Millington. Alley confessed to the crime, but later said the confession was coerced.

At a Monday hearing in Memphis, attorneys for April Alley argued she should be allowed to petition for the testing on behalf of her father's estate.

Her attorneys include Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck. Scheck told the court they filed the petition after law enforcement officers in St. Louis contacted him about an alternative suspect.

Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Steve Jones argued the state's DNA analysis law allows only the person convicted of the crime to request testing.