FBI: Maryland man wanted for robbing 8 banks

BALTIMORE (AP) — The FBI is helping police in Maryland search for a man it says has robbed eight banks since July.

The FBI said Saturday that Fletcher Dorsett robbed another bank on Friday. That bank is in Baltimore.

News outlets report the 51-year-old Dorsett was released from federal prison last month after serving a sentence for robbing a Bank of America in 2007. Police said he's now suspected of robbing the bank next door.

Annapolis police said in a news release Thursday that Dorsett is the suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on Oct. 16, where a man got away with money after handing an employee a note.