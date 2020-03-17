FBI offers $10,000 for information after boy, 3, shot dead

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to a conviction in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Sharmar Hill Jr. was killed while playing outside his Richmond home in a public housing community on Feb. 1. His sister carried him inside, the FBI said.

Police said they believe that Sharmar was struck while two groups of people fired guns at each other.

The FBI said Monday that a car seen leaving the area appeared similar to a vehicle taken in a carjacking the day before from a Lyft driver.

Police have said they don't know whether a man charged in the carjacking was involved in the boy's shooting. But the FBI said “investigators are not ruling anything out.”