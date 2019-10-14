FBI photographer from Alabama found dead in N Carolina creek

NANTAHALA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an FBI photographer whose husband said she drowned in a creek in North Carolina.

Emergency call records obtained by The Asheville Citizen-Times say a man reported a woman falling into water and not being able to get out on Oct. 6.

Graham County Chief Deputy Chuck Stewart tells WAFF-TV that the call was placed by the husband of Kathleen Polce Miller, a forensic photographer from Huntsville, Alabama.

Authorities found her body the next day. Stewart says the husband said they had stopped in the Nantahala National Forest while on their way to a campsite.

An official cause of death is pending. The FBI says Miller wasn't on duty.