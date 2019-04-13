Family members and company sentenced over illegal workers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi restaurant owner, two relatives and his company have been sentenced for harboring illegal workers.

U.S. District Court Judge David Bramlette on Thursday sentenced 36-year-old Cheng Lin of Meridian to a year in federal prison and 5 years' supervised release.

Sentenced to six months in prison and six months of house arrest were Lin's father, 61-year-old Guo Guang Lin of Brooklyn, New York, and Lin's wife, 33-year-old Yang Fei Tang. Each was also sentenced to three years' supervised release.

The Lins pleaded guilty to harboring illegal workers, while Tang pleaded guilty to hiring more than 10 illegal workers within a year.

Cheng Lin's company, China Buffett of Meridian, was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $200,000 fine.

The Lins previously agreed to forfeit $731,000.