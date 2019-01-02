Family of driver grateful for firefighter struck, killed

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (AP) — The Lake Mills Fire Department is sharing a message from a family who is grateful for the help of a captain who was killed after coming to the aid of a driver who had lost control of her vehicle during this week's snow storm.

Lake Mills Fire Capt. Christopher Truman was struck and killed after he stopped to help a motorist who had skidded off the Beltline in Monona on New Year's Eve. Police say Truman was hit by a suspected drunken driver.

The fire department posted a Facebook message from the family of the driver who Truman had stopped to help. It says Truman saved their daughter's life by telling her to get back in her car and that he would follow her off the Beltline to safety. The family says Truman is "forever our angel."