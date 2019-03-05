Family of man fatally shot by Little Rock officer seek video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Relatives of a man fatally shot by Little Rock police are demanding the release of all audio and video footage of the shooting.

Bradley Blackshire's family said during a news conference Monday that they also want Arkansas State Police to investigate. The shooting occurred during a Feb. 22 traffic stop.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the family's attorney, Omavi Shukur, alleged that Officer Charles Starks' actions were "unreasonable and excessive" when he shot 30-year-old Blackshire multiple times.

Police say Starks pulled Blackshire over in a car that was listed as stolen. Investigators say Blackshire stopped the vehicle but later accelerated and struck Starks, who opened fire and shot Blackshire.

State police say they won't consider investigating unless asked to do so by prosecutors or Little Rock police.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com