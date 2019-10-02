Family protests dropped charges in crash that killed teen

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — The dismissal of all but one charge against a woman involved in a crash that killed a Louisiana teen has sparked a protest.

KATC-TV reports the family of 17-year-old Aaron Quebedeaux stood outside the St. Landry Parish courthouse in Opelousas with signs on Tuesday. Brittany Coupel is charged with hit-and-run in the 2017 crash that killed Quebedeaux.

Authorities initially believed the crash only involved one vehicle. Coupel told state troopers in 2017 that her car collided with the teen’s car.

St. Landy Parish District Attorney Earl Taylor says State Police could not conclude who crossed the middle line.

The teen’s mother, Laurie Quebedeaux, said Tuesday that she wants answers and justice for her son.

___

Information from: KATC-TV, http://katc.com