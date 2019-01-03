https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Fatal-stabbing-is-Kansas-City-s-first-homicide-of-13505366.php
Fatal stabbing is Kansas City's first homicide of 2019
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the first homicide of 2019 in Kansas City.
KMBC-TV reports that a stabbing was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment. Officers say someone drove the victim to a hospital, where the person died a short time later. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
Police are looking for a suspect.
___
Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com
