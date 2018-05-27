Father charged after 2-year-old shoots himself

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — A 2-year-old boy is expected to die after shooting himself at home in a Salt Lake City suburb.

West Valley City police say the boy is in extremely critical condition and not expected to survive. The boy's father, 27-year-old Tasman Maile, has been arrested and is in Salt Lake County Jail.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Maile was booked on a manslaughter charge for leaving a gun accessible to a child. He was also charged with obstruction of justice, possession of a weapon by a restricted person and drug possession. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney representing him as of Sunday morning.

Police say an older child was home at the time of the shooting.