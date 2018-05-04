Father of starved Iowa girl sentenced to 30 years in prison

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The father of a 16-year-old girl who was tortured and starved to death has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Des Moines Register reports that 47-year-old Joseph Finn II was sentenced Friday in Des Moines. He had pleaded guilty in March to three counts of assault while participating in a felony causing a serious injury.

Finn's ex-wife, Nicole Finn, is serving three life sentences for the October 2016 death of Natalie Finn. Officials have said the emaciated girl weighed just 81 pounds when she died.

Joseph Finn did not live in the West Des Moines home where his adopted daughter died, but prosecutors say he boarded up the windows in the house after Nicole complained that Natalie and other adopted children were escaping and begging for food.

