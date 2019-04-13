https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Father-suspected-in-house-fire-that-killed-2-13765282.php
Father suspected in house fire that killed 2 children dies
BIG LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of starting a house fire in Minnesota that killed two of his children has died.
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says in a release that 36-year-old Anthony Robert Parker died Saturday of injuries suffered in the Friday morning blaze in Big Lake, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Minneapolis.
The fire killed Parker's two toddlers, 1-year-old Spencer Parker and 2-year-old Landon Parker. His other children, who 7 and 9 years old, were injured. Their conditions have not been released.
The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze.
