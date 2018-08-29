Federal appeals court: Swindler's sentence too lenient

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court says a judge was too easy when sentencing a former Santa Fe investment adviser for defrauding clients out of more than $1 million.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Matthew Sample's sentence, saying he incorrectly got probation instead of prison time because he earned a lot of money.

Judge Carlos Lucero wrote, "Our system of justice has no sentencing discount for wealth."

U.S. District Judge Judith Herrera sentenced Sample to five years of probation in 2017 after Sample pleaded guilty to one count of "fraud and swindles" and one count of wire fraud.

Lucero wrote that a federal sentencing commission considers Sample's crimes deserving of approximately seven years in federal prison.

