Federal employee charged with theft in rigged car auction

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee has been charged with theft and accused of rigging a car auction to let his girlfriend get a pickup truck at a major discount.

The Standard Examiner in Ogden reporte d Thursday that Robert Joseph Alexander is accused of overseeing a 2017 auction in which he allowed his girlfriend to buy a 2012 Dodge Ram for $6,900 that was likely worth three times as much. Prosecutors say he inaccurately listed the truck as damaged.

Alexander's attorney Chad McKay says Alexander was just doing his job of selling surplus government vehicles. He says employee's family members are allowed to buy cars in public auctions.

Alexander pleaded not guilty at a June 25 hearing. He was the assistant fleet manager for the Forest Service.

