Feds: Bank teller stole more than $100,000 from customers

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former supervisor at a Massachusetts bank has been indicted on charges that she embezzled more than $100,000 from customer accounts.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Jessica Vargas, of Athol, was indicted Thursday on one count of bank fraud and two counts of bank embezzlement. She was initially arrested in March.

Authorities say Vargas, a former teller and supervisor at Athol Savings Bank, embezzled around $108,000 by making unauthorized cash withdrawals from customer accounts.

She allegedly stole more than $53,000 from the account of an 84-year-old customer and almost $13,000 from the account of an 88-year-old customer.

Investigators say Vargas told them she was sending the money to her mother.

Her public defender did not return a call for comment.