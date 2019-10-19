Feds: Man sentenced in attempt to send technology to China

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say a man accused of conspiring to export military and space-grade technology to China without a license has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

A U.S. attorney's spokesman said Friday that 39-year-old Tao Li was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty.

Li is accused of using aliases and working with others in China, where he lived, to purchase U.S. electronic products known for military and space use because they can withstand radiation and heat.

Authorities say Li contacted two undercover agents in Arizona while attempting to purchase the products, and agreed to pay a "risk fee" to illegally export his purchase to China.

He was arrested last year in Los Angeles. Authorities say he was traveling from China to Arizona.