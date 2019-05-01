Arson investigators now looking into fire at Phoenix church

PHOENIX (AP) — Arson investigators now are looking into a fire that destroyed the main sanctuary of a Catholic church in north Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Phoenix police say a Presbyterian church close by was broken into and badly vandalized early Wednesday along with a school vandalized in what appears to be an attempted burglary.

Police say no suspects have been identified and it hasn't been determined yet if the three incidents are related.

Phoenix Fire crews found the fire well involved inside St. Joseph Catholic Church.

They switched to a defensive strategy after finding the fire had spread to the attic and begun to burn through the roof.

No firefighters were injured.

The church is located on North 40th Street near East Shea Boulevard with the Presbyterian church and school just blocks away.