Fire that killed woman, girl blamed on overloaded circuit

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an early morning fire that killed a woman and a 6-year-old girl was sparked by an overloaded electrical circuit.

The Clearfield County coroner on Monday ruled the deaths of 52-year-old Mary Beth Erickson and the child accidental.

Fire crews in Lawrence Township were dispatched after the blaze was reported at about 3 a.m. Monday. Two other people were reportedly taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Authorities estimated damage at $150,000. They said no smoke detectors were found inside the residence.