Firefighter arrested for auto body shop assault

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island firefighter has been arrested for severely beating an auto body shop owner and his son.

Police charged the 45-year-old Providence firefighter with felony assault Tuesday in connection with the attack at Cranston Collision.

Authorities say the firefighter was yelling at a woman in the shop's parking lot Sunday when he was approached by the owner and his son.

Cranston police say he attacked both men, leaving the son badly beaten and bleeding profusely when officers arrived.

The son has been hospitalized with a broken eye socket and a skull fracture that will require long-term recovery.

The firefighter entered no plea during his arraignment Tuesday.

Providence officials say he is on leave without pay for reasons unrelated to the assault.