First court appearance scheduled in tree farmer killing

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man charged with the random killing of a Maine tree farmer was scheduled to be in court Thursday to face his first appearance on a murder charge.

Quinton Hanna, 22, of Freeport, is charged with murder in the death of James Pearson, 82, of Scarborough. Police said Hanna killed Pearson, a fixture in the community for decades, in his front yard on Sunday.

The medical examiner's office determined Pearson was stabbed to death.

Court officials initially said Hanna's appearance on Thursday was postponed until an undetermined date, but said later in the morning that it was back on.

Hanna also faces numerous charges stemming from the assault of a West Bath woman on Sunday.

Police arrested him on Sunday in Brunswick. He was charged with the murder of Pearson on Tuesday.

Hanna's attorney, Andrew Wright, did not respond to a request for comment.