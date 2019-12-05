Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A flesh-eating bacteria linked to the use of black tar heroin has killed at least seven people over the past two months in Southern California, authorities said.

Nine people who injected black tar heroin between Oct. 2 and Nov. 24 were hospitalized with severe myonecrosis, a soft-tissue infection that destroys muscle, health officials in San Diego County said Wednesday.

Of the seven who died, five were men. The nine patients ranged from 19 to 57.

Investigators are trying to determine the source of the heroin.

Officials have advised the local medical community to watch for additional cases of myonecrosis and wound botulism, a rare but serious illness that attacks the body’s nerves and is also linked to black tar heroin use.

Symptoms of myonecrosis include pain, swelling, pale skin, blisters with foul-smelling discharge, fever, excessive sweating and increased heart rate.

If left untreated, myonecrosis can spread through the body and cause people to go into shock. It can lead to amputations or death.

Symptoms of wound botulism can sometimes be mistaken for a drug overdose and occur within days or weeks of injecting contaminated drugs. Symptoms can include drooping eyelids, blurred vision, dry mouth, sore throat, slurred speech and paralysis.

Left untreated, symptoms may lead to paralysis of the respiratory muscles, arms, legs and torso and can cause death.