Florida authorities hope Disney band helps catch burglar

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are hoping Buzz Lightyear can help catch a burglar.

The Winter Park Police Department on Thursday posted a video showing a man who they say stole a Walt Disney World MagicBand during a residential burglary. MagicBands are all-in-one wristbands that allow users to enter theme parks, open their hotel room doors and charge food and merchandise at the theme park resort.

They also track where a person has been at Disney World. Images in a police video show the suspect firing a toy weapon at the Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin ride at Disney World.

On the agency's Twitter account , Winter Park detectives ask the public to call them if they recognize the man whose face was captured by cameras at the ride.