Florida deputy fired for hitting wheelchair-bound inmate

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's deputy has been fired after an investigation into allegations that he hit an inmate in a wheelchair.

Pinellas County Sheriff's officials said in an email that 46-year-old Deputy Aaron Hull was fired Thursday for using excessive force on an inmate on Sept. 24.

An investigation found that Hull was counseling a group of inmates who were creating a disturbance while the unit was on lockdown. Investigators say 24-year-old Taylor Schuessler verbally challenged Hull and other inmates. Hull told Schuessler to stop but he refused.

Surveillance video at the jail shows Hull poke Schuessler multiple times in the head while holding his neck. Schuessler spit toward Hull's face. Hull struck Schuessler three times on the face.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Hull told investigators he acted inappropriately.