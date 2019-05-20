Florida driver flees crash, leaves dead passenger behind

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man fled on foot the scene of a crash that killed a young woman who was his passenger.

Florida Highway Patrol's spokeswoman Kim Montes said in a Sunday news release the driver was traveling on a road south of Kissimmee, Florida, when he lost control and collided with a sign off the road before striking a tree.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Ashley Ramnarine. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

Montes says troopers are still looking for the driver but had a lead on a person of interest.

The crash is under investigation and charges are pending against the man.