Florida man faces life in prison for killing infant

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A 29-year-old Florida man faces life in prison after jurors found him guilty of abusing and killing an 8-month-old child he was babysitting.

The state attorney's office in southwest Florida said in a news release that jurors deliberated for under two hours following a four-day trial.

Prosecutors say Rafael Antonio Carrion Jr. had been babysitting the baby and two other children in November 2016. On Thanksgiving Day, he called 911 because the baby was unresponsive. The child was taken to a hospital where he later died of blunt force trauma to the skull. He also had significant bruising and had cocaine in his system.

Officials say Carrion gave conflicting accounts of how the child was injured, but didn't admit to harming him.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1.